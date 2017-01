Opting to bat first, Assam were in trouble at the initial stage losing opener Subham Mandal for zero. However, Riyan Parag (27), Angshuman Saikia (23), Erik Roy (30), skipper Jitumoni Kalita (29 n.o) and Akash Sengupta (29 n.o) managed to give the Assam total some respectability at the end of the day.

SCORECARD

Assam 1st Innings: Subham Mandal c Sudip Kumar Gharami b Kanishk Seth 0, Riyan Parag c Kazi Junaid Saifi b Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 27, Abhishek Thakuri b Kanishk Seth 0, Angshuman Saikia c Saurabh Singh b Ishan Porel 23, Erik Roy c Kazi Junaid Saifi b Kanishk Seth 30, Sandip Paul Mazumdar ct Md Irfan Ansari b Sandipan Das 8, Jitumoni Kalita batting 29, Akash Sengupta batting 29. Extras: 9; Total (6 wickets; 90 overs) 155. Fall of wicket: 1-10, 2-10, 3-33, 4-76, 5-83, 6-93. Bowling: Kanishk Seth 22-10-38-3, Sandipan Das 21-6-37-1, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 15-6-23-1, Ishan Porel 20-9-39-1, Saurabh Singh 6-2-5-0, Kazi Junaid Saifi 6-2-10-0.