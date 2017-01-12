Speaking at a function organised by the National Youth Cooperative Society (NYCS) which is organising a pan India Athletics talent hunt, Paul said, “Politicians should be kept at bay from interfacing in the affairs of sports bodies, associations, or committees. Once this is done, sports bodies will foster with better results. I thank the Supreme Court for taking a decisive step regarding the affairs of the BCCI.”

Paul, who revealed his love for athletics and football, said that it is a matter of great pain to see other nations participate and win bagful of medals in Olympic and other athletic events when players from India, barring a few put up poor performances. The ace politician was quick to say that over exposure and media attention to cricket has overshadowed other sports in the country.

Assuring the people of the State and of Barak Valley in particular, Paul informed that the government is committed to improve the infrastructure of sports in the upcoming days. He mentioned that the dependence on the solitary multi-facility SM Dev Stadium of District Sports Association Silchar will soon end as he will pitch in efforts to construct fields with necessary facilities for the players. “We are trying to bring in some changes in the sports arena and funds will not be a problem,” Paul added.