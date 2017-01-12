Amit Das, Barak Valley coordinator of NYCS told media persons on Wednesday that as many as 1500 participants in the age group of 11-14 years and 15-17 years from eight districts of North East including Jiribam, North Tripura, Unakuti, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi shall take part in the trial camp to be held on January 29 at the Police Parade ground here. “After the district level trials, selected players shall play the zonal trials at Guwahati on February 1 and later at the National level trials on February 7 and 8,” Das said.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly and Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul said that this is an excellent opportunity for players to showcase their talent. In his words, the government is committed to improve the infrastructure for development of sports in the State.

Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan said that India had an unimpressive performance in events like the Olympics mainly because of lack of proper training facilities. But with such an initiative, players will surely get better scope to perform. Purnendu Das, south Assam joint secretary of Krira Bharati has urged the Deputy Speaker to take steps for a synthetic athletic track in Barak Valley.