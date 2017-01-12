Addressing the media in a press conference here today, the AKA vice president Benudhar Nath and secretary Biswajit Kakoti said the Directorate of Sports ignored the AKA while selecting the State kickboxing team despite the organisation’s contribution for the development of the sport in Assam. The AKA officials revealed that their organisation is affiliated to National Kickboxing Association and the selection trial of the State school team should have been conducted through AKA. They further said that the kickboxing teams sent for the 60th, 61st and 62nd National School Games were not legal.

When contacted, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Pabitra Ram Khound clarified that after giving proper publicity through media and issuing notification the Directorate had organised the selection trial to pick up the State school team for the National School Games held in New Delhi from January 2 to 8. After the notification players from all over the State took part in the trial camp and as per their performances the team was prepared by the Directorate of Sports. “As it is Directorate of Sports’ team it is not necessary to involve any organisation for preparing a team for National School Games,” said Khound.