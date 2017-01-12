 
Guwahati, Thursday, January 12, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Golaghat boys dominate ID tennis


Prize winners in the 25th All Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament pose for a photograph with guests at Numaligarh, on Wednesday.
 GUWAHATI, ,Jan 11 - The Golaghat team clinched the boys’ U-14 and U-18 titles defeating Guwahati in the finals of the 25th All Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament today.

The tournament was hosted by Kaliyani Club, NRL under the aegis of All Assam Tennis Association, stated a release issued here today.

Final results: (Girls’ U-14) Dibrugarh bt Guwahati A (2-0) Nistha Rani Borphookan (Dibrugarh) bt Kalpita Rajkhowa (Ghy A) 6-0, 7-6, Harshita Borah (Dibrugarh) bt Tanishqa Patar (Guwahati-B) 6-2, 6-1. (Girls’ U-18) Guwahati A bt Golaghat A (2-0) Linien Jamir (Ghy) bt Devangana Borkataki (Golaghat A) 6-2, 6-3, Raina Jafar (Ghy) bt Adrita Saikia (Golaghat A) 6-0, 6-0. (Boys’ U-14) Golaghat bt Guwahati (2-1) Siddhant P Dutta (Golaghat) bt Aditya Bhagawati (Ghy) 6-4, 7-5, Kritanta Sarma (Ghy) bt Devanga P Hazarika (Golaghat) 6-3, 7-6, Siddhant P Dutta/Devanga P Hazarika (Golaghat) bt Kritanta Sarma/Aditya Bhagawati (Ghy) 6-3, 7-6. (Boys U-18) Golaghat A bt Guwahati A (2-0) Satyam Goswami (Golaghat A) bt Hrykpb Borah (Ghy) 6-3, 6-4, Shivam Goswami (Golaghat A) bt Kaushik J Borah (Ghy) 6-1, 6-3. (Men’s) Guwahati bt NF Rly (2-0) Amlan Baruah bt Sudhanta Mohanty 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, Alok Tripathi bt Tutu Thapa 6-4, 6-3.

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »