Golaghat boys dominate ID tennis





Prize winners in the 25th All Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament pose for a photograph with guests at Numaligarh, on Wednesday. Prize winners in the 25th All Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament pose for a photograph with guests at Numaligarh, on Wednesday. The tournament was hosted by Kaliyani Club, NRL under the aegis of All Assam Tennis Association, stated a release issued here today. Final results: (Girls’ U-14) Dibrugarh bt Guwahati A (2-0) Nistha Rani Borphookan (Dibrugarh) bt Kalpita Rajkhowa (Ghy A) 6-0, 7-6, Harshita Borah (Dibrugarh) bt Tanishqa Patar (Guwahati-B) 6-2, 6-1. (Girls’ U-18) Guwahati A bt Golaghat A (2-0) Linien Jamir (Ghy) bt Devangana Borkataki (Golaghat A) 6-2, 6-3, Raina Jafar (Ghy) bt Adrita Saikia (Golaghat A) 6-0, 6-0. (Boys’ U-14) Golaghat bt Guwahati (2-1) Siddhant P Dutta (Golaghat) bt Aditya Bhagawati (Ghy) 6-4, 7-5, Kritanta Sarma (Ghy) bt Devanga P Hazarika (Golaghat) 6-3, 7-6, Siddhant P Dutta/Devanga P Hazarika (Golaghat) bt Kritanta Sarma/Aditya Bhagawati (Ghy) 6-3, 7-6. (Boys U-18) Golaghat A bt Guwahati A (2-0) Satyam Goswami (Golaghat A) bt Hrykpb Borah (Ghy) 6-3, 6-4, Shivam Goswami (Golaghat A) bt Kaushik J Borah (Ghy) 6-1, 6-3. (Men’s) Guwahati bt NF Rly (2-0) Amlan Baruah bt Sudhanta Mohanty 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, Alok Tripathi bt Tutu Thapa 6-4, 6-3.