The train would run six days a week except Sundays as of now, NFR Chief PRO Pranav Jyoti Sharma said in a statement here today. Initially, the railway authorities have confirmed two pair of trains to travel between Agartala and Udaipur on January 20 and 21.

Laying of tracks and other construction works along the route was completed last month. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is likely to flag off Agartala-Udaipur Up special train, NFR officials said. – PTI