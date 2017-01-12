The village and its residents have been having sleepless nights since the past three weeks after a herd of over 40 elephants were found roaming around the periphery of the village.

The Bajengdoba police later chased away the herd from the human habitation. BDO of Resubelpara block, Leena D Sangma stated that damage assessment was being done.

A wildlife team is also expected to visit the village today to work out how best to avoid the man-animal conflict.