During the hearing today, the accused Ajay pleaded for his release on ground of good conduct. However, the court rejected his plea and directed Sajiwa Jail SP to produce the accused on January 20 before the court.

Earlier, the accused Ajay, son of former Minister Biren was brought to court in a prisoner van. Victim Irom Roger’s mother Chitra was also present in the hearing.

Accused Ajay had shot at Irom Roger in a road rage in Imphal during Yaoshang festival on March 20, 2011. He and four of his friends were arrested but the four were discharged from the case.