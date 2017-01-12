Minor raped in Garo Hills



TURA, Jan 11 - A 13 year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and later threatened with life by a distant brother-in- law on December 25, a delayed report said. The suspect has been identified as Honeybee K Sangma who has gone into hiding since the rape was discovered. According to sources, the girl had gone to the Church for prayers on Christmas evening in Chokdengre village under Tikrikilla PS in West Garo Hills. In between service, she along with a 10 year-old went to the toilet to relieve themselves when Sangma pounced on them. He threatened the 10 year-old who ran from the place. The 13 year-old was dragged to a secluded place nearby and raped. The girl was also threatened by Sangma not to report the incident to anyone. – Correspondent