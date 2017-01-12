66-yr-old man held in sex racket case in Meghalaya



SHILLONG, Jan 11 - A 66-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a sex racket case in which Independent MLA Julius Dorphang and seven others were taken into custody. Kentely Tangsang was arrested following an FIR lodged by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) in Madanryting police station, East Khasi Hills District SP (City) Vivek Syiem said. The FIR against Tangsang was lodged after the victim girl revealed that “an old man” had exploited her twice at the house of a pimp who was arrested and at the residence of another person, he said. With this, altogether nine people have been arrested, including MLA Dorphang, five pimps and a waiter of a guest house from where the 14-year-old girl was rescued last month. More arrests are likely to follow, Syiem said. – PTI