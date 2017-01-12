Mizoram celebrates ‘Missionary Day’



AIZAWL, Jan 11 - Mizoram today celebrated ‘Missionary Day’ commemorating the arrival of two Welsh Christian missionaries in the State over a century ago. Government offices and educational institutions remained closed as the State Government declared the day as a public holiday. The local churches under the Baptist Church of Mizoram held prayer and also organised community feasts. Rev JH Lorrain and Rev FW Savidge arrived in the then Lushai country (Mizoram) by boat from Assam on January 11, 1894 and spread Christianity which resulted in conversion of almost all the Mizos to the new religion. The Welsh missionaries established the Presbyterian Church in northern part of Mizoram and the Baptist Church in the southern part of the State. – PTI