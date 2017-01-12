The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said attention of the Cabinet has been drawn to the resolution of Ao Senden, the apex body of Ao Nagas, asking Minister Nuklutoshi to quit ‘Ao land’ for having acted against its directive of boycotting elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Mokokchung district. The resolution signed by Ao Senden president had appeared in the media.

The CMO asserted that a Minister is a duly elected member of the State Assembly who had taken oath under the Constitution of India. Therefore, it said, the contents of the resolution “do not behove an apex tribal organisation.”

The Ao Senden quit notice has also drawn sharp reaction from Chuchuyimlang village to which Minister Nuklutoshi belongs.

Rejecting the allegations and condemning the ultimatum served to its bona fide member and Nuklutoshi, the Chuchuyimlang village council has issued a three-day deadline seeking clarification from the Senden as to why Nuklutoshi was issued such an ultimatum.

In a letter addressed to Ao Senden, Chuchuyimlang village council chairman Ao Sanen Pongen informed that Senso Mungdang (citizens’ assembly) and the Putu, during a joint meeting, adopted several resolutions. It was resolved that the village and its citizens would remain disassociated from the Ao Senden until the time “a convincing response is received” from the latter.

Pongen further informed that “Till an acceptable response is received from Ao Senden, Nuklutoshi will not leave Ao territory.”

Meanwhile, Ao legislators of Mokokchung district, held an emergency meeting in Dimapur on Tuesday to deliberate on the decision of the Ao Senden on January 9.

In a joint statement, the eight legislators from Mokokchung district said they have utmost respect for Ao Senden and other civil society organisations and expressed shock at use of the term “so-called Minister” which demeaned the status of a Minister.

They said in the present issue it was not the decision of an individual but a collective decision of the government to conduct elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and for which members of the government are bound to uphold such decisions.

NPF Mokokchung Division said as all government employees were bound to follow instructions of the government, Nuklutoshi who is in-charge of Mokokchung Division was also duty bound.

The NPF unit said it found no justification in singling out Nuklutoshi, when all other government machineries were also involved in conduct of elections to ULBs.