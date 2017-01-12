

Activists of Civil Society Women’s Organisation and Thma U Rangli Juki taking out a rally demanding the resignation of Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh to ensure a free and fair investigation into the alleged sex racket in which a guest house owned by his family has been implicated, at Shillong on Wednesday. – UB Photos Activists of Civil Society Women’s Organisation and Thma U Rangli Juki taking out a rally demanding the resignation of Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh to ensure a free and fair investigation into the alleged sex racket in which a guest house owned by his family has been implicated, at Shillong on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The heavy security arrangements belied the peaceful rally, which began at Fire Brigade ground and culminated near the Additional Secretariat. DSPs, men and women police and others in riot gears, fire brigade truck and several anti-riot vehicles were deployed at the rally.

The gates of the Main Secretariat as well as that of the Additional Secretariat were closed and security personnel posted. At times, the security personnel seemed to outnumber the group of 150-odd rallyists.

Though the number was small, several prominent organisations and citizens, including chairperson of State Women’s Commission, Thelina Phanbuh and legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit of Hill State Peoples Democratic Party joined it. Participating organisations included Civil Society Women’s Organisation, Thma U Rangli (TUR), Khasi Students’ Union, Bethany Society and others.

The rallyists demanded that the Home Minister immediately resign from his post to ensure non-interference into the case in which his family-run guest house (Marvellene’s Inn) is linked to a minor’s alleged trafficking and sexual abuse.

“We have been demanding fast-track and Special Courts for women and children in Meghalaya, but so far these Courts have not been set up by the Government,” the Women’s Commission chairperson said in the rally.

Demanding the Home Minister’s “immediate resignation,” Agnes Kharshiing, president CSWO said, investigation into the minor’s trafficking to Marvellene’s Inn would not be proper and there would be doubts, if Lyngdoh continues in office. “There is disgust in the State as crime against women and children is rising and is the highest amongst the hill States of the region,” Angela Rangad of TUR said.

Carmo Noronha of Bethany Society termed the alleged sexual assault on the minor as the “most heinous crime and those involved must be punished.”

Condemning the alleged sexual abuse on a minor by a legislator, Julius Dorphang, Nongkrem legislator, Basaiawmoit said, he is “sad” that crime against women and children is increasing in Meghalaya and demanded stringent punishment for such perpetrators.

KSU president, Daniel Khyriem demanding the Home Minister’s resignation said it is Lyngdoh’s “moral responsibility” to step down. “There would be doubt if he continues as his relatives are being investigated,” Khyriem said.

Later, the organisations submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. Apart from Lyngdoh’s immediate removal, they have also demanded that all Guest Houses involved in the case be shut down and their licenses revoked pending trial.

The demands also included setting up fast track and special Courts to try cases related to women and child exploitation and a 24-hour hotline is set up with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.