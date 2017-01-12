Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 11 - The students of Sri Guru Nanak National High School today visited the Digi-Dhan Mela which began today at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here.
The students visited various stalls and interacted with people about digital and cashless transactions. Experts present at the venue explained the concept of demonetisation and its long-term benefits for the country.
The students were guided by RC Jain, Commissioner, Education Department, who briefed the students on digitisation and cashless transactions. The students also had an interactive session with actress Nishita Goswami during their visit.