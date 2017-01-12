On the occasion Board Vice Chairman PM Scott hoisted the flag. This was followed by smriti tarpan and a patriotic song. The open session of the celebration was presided over by Scott. TS Mehra, Joint Commissioner (B&B), Ministry of Water Resources was also present at the meeting. The welcome address was given by T Baruah, Superintending Engineer of the Board.

The celebration was marked by highlighting of the performance and works of the Board. It was revealed that the Brahmaputra Board has prepared 57 master plans for the Brahmaputra and Barak basins and their tributaries. The Board’s 35-year remarkable service in matters of flood control, bank erosion and various drainage development schemes in the NE region was recalled on the occasion.

Board Vice Chairman Scott expressed his willingness to develop the organisation so that it could put in its best efforts and performance in the service of the people of the region. He urged the officers and staff to work for the uplift of the Board in coming years.

Mehra recalled his days with the Board and hoped that the organisation would come up with various useful water resources-related works in the region.

On the occasion, many retired as well as serving officers/employees of the Board shared their views and offered suggestions for development of the organisation. A cultural programme and the prize distribution ceremony for various competitions held on the occasion, were also organised on the occasion.