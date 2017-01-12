Ansuya Hazarika and Moni Devi, former teachers of the school, inaugurated the meet by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

On the occasion, the alumni felicitated 30 teachers of their times and a discussion was held between the retired teachers and the 1982 alumni batch.

The teachers urged the former students to do charitable work for the uplift of the common people and society.

The alumni recalled their school days and expressed their gratitude to the teachers and the school for their contribution towards building their careers. They said that Assamese-medium schools are in no way inferior to English schools in building careers and moulding personalities.

A souvenir was also released on the occasion by Chitra Choudhury and Ila Choudhury, former teachers of the school. It has been edited by Dr Anjana Choudhury Saikia and Dr Jonaki Deka.

Initiating the proceedings, Ruprekha Musahari delivered the welcome address. As part of the programme, a cultural function was also organised where Manjyotshna Mahanta, an alumnus of the 1982 batch and noted singer, enthralled the audience with her performance.

Altogether 125 alumni including many from Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and different parts of Assam participated in the event.

The vote of thanks was given by Sameema Ahmed, while the programme was anchored jointly by Dravita Duttachoudhury and Babita Adhikari.