Dr Dilip Kumar Lahon presided over the meeting. Dr Priyokanta Goswami, general secretary of the forum, in his welcome address, referred to the activities of the forum during the last year.

Addressing the function as the chief guest, senior journalist DN Chakravartty said that there was a time when the human population in the world was less than two hundred million and vast forestland was filled by over a lakh of tigers and a large number of wild animals, but with the denudation of forest and fast decline in the number of tigers and wildlife, the time has come for stringent measures for protection of wildlife.

Chakravartty added that in the context of the resultant natural imbalance, the veterinary scientists now have to discharge the duty of protecting the fast vanishing wildlife species, while at the same time taking measures to restrict the population of monkeys and such other animals undergoing overpopulation and causing disturbance to human life.

Chakravartty also released the annual mouthpiece of the forum edited by Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya with the assistance of Dr Bhabendranath Deva Sarma.

The Dean of the Veterinary College, Dr Rabindranath Goswami, who addressed the function as special guest, said that the college had since its inception in 1946, produced over 4,000 veterinary graduates and nearly 900 postgraduates, besides 200 PhDs. He added that India which produced limited quantity of milk prior to Independence, is now producing 143 million tonnes of milk annually and is the highest milk producer in the world. The monetary value of milk in India is higher than that of rice, wheat and sugarcane put together, he added.

Presiding over the meeting, Dr Lahon dwelt at length on the contributions of the veterinary and dairy scientists towards the growth of agricultural economy of the country.

A book by Dr Abdul Hasim was also released by Dr Chandrakanta Rajkonwar. Dr Kanakeswar Bardoloi offered the vote of thanks.