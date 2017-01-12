The Innovation Festival is intended to provide a common platform to people working in different field like innovators, artists, performers, crafters and science demonstrators to showcase their creativity.

The festival will have sections like ‘Innovators’, ‘Artisans’, ‘Do-it-yourselves’ and ‘Challenge corner’.

Around 40 innovators including artisans and other experts from different parts of the North East are expected to participate with their machines and unique creativity.

In the ‘Artisans’ section, experts from different fields like art, craft, music, pottery, bell-metal, sculpture and terracotta will take part with their creative endeavours and demonstrate them to the visitors.

The artisans will show their unique creations connected with cultural heritage with live demonstrations for visitors.

In the ‘Do-it-yourselves’ section, many hands-on-activities will be conducted, especially for school students.

As part of the ‘Do-it-yourselves’ corner, ‘make and take’ activities are expected to attract students and families.

In the ‘make and take’ activities, visitors will be allowed to make some science kits by using readily available materials to be provided to them. After making the specific kits, they will be allowed to take the items with them.

In the ‘Challenge corner’, some of the interesting science-based challenges will be given to individuals, families and others who will visit the festival.

The best participants in the ‘Challenge corner’ will be awarded.