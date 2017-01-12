

While a basin drain will be constructed from New Guwahati to Bondajan area, the second alterative drain will be constructed from Jorabat to Basistha, Chief Engineer of GMDA Debojit Das told mediapersons here today.

The National Highways Authority of India has been entrusted with the job of construction of the drain from Jorabat to Basistha.

“The two new drains will ease the pressure off Bharalu river during rainy season,” said Das.

The total cost of the alternative drain project has been estimated at around Rs 115 crore, while the river basin project is expected to cost Rs 19 crore.

GMDA Chairman Dhiren Baruah further informed mediapersons that to improve urban mobility, the GMDA has completed the detailed project report (DPR) for rail-based Mass Rapid Transit System for Guwahati.

“The government has reviewed the DPR and proposed extension of a corridor from Guwahati to North Guwahati for which the Cabinet shall take a decision,” Baruah said, adding, “Construction work of Guwahati metro rail will be taken up in phases and the corridor from Jalukbari to Guwahati Refinery will be taken up in the first phase.”

Baruah also claimed that Guwahatians would get potable water without any hassles within this year. He added that proposal for two bridges across the river Brahmaputra is being considered.

While one of the bridges will come up from Panbazar to North Guwahati, the other one will be from Palasbari to Sualkuchi, and already global tender has been called for consultancy work for preparation of DPR.

“We have already received four bids from international consultants,” Baruah said.