Addressing media here on Wednesday, AMJP president Abdul Aziz and general secretary Ali Akbar Miah alleged that Muslim encroachers are being harassed, while Hindu Bengali encroachers are being allowed to go scot-free.

The two Muslim leaders also blasted AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal alleging that he has never raised his voice on sensitive issues concerning the community. So far he has not opened his mouth on the issue of NRC, they said.

“People belonging to all communities have taken shelter on government land. But only the Muslims are being evicted without touching the people of other communities... We have submitted a petition on January 10 before the CJI seeking justice,” the duo said.

“Those who have valid documents prior to March 25, 1971 should not be harassed in the name of illegal Bangladeshi. The landless people should not be evicted without providing proper relief and rehabilitation,” they said, adding, the Clause 6A of the Assam Accord as amended should be left untouched.

The Assam Accord has specified a cut-off date of March 25, 1971 and accordingly Section 6A was inserted in the Citizenship Act. However, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act without considering the fact that the provisions of Section 6A have already been accepted by all sections of the society in Assam, they said.