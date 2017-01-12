The court rejected the bail petition after considering the materials available in the case diary, including the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had registered a case based on a complaint from the then Excise Commissioner Shamser Singh, who was also questioned in connection with the case.

Prime accused Jalan was allegedly operating in the name of a number of other liquor bond owners and had managed to evade excise and VAT tax to the tune of more than Rs 20 crore.

Investigators probing the case had already questioned two IAS officers – Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Shamser Singh and Lower Assam Commissioner Ahmed Hussain in this connection. Three Excise department officials were also questioned by the investigators.