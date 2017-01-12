Speaking at the deputy commissioners’ conference held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara here today, Sonowal said Assam being the first state in the country to implement the NRC updation exercise, the officers must maintain utmost care to ensure error-free verification of documents. He directed the DCs to review the NRC updation process every week, stating that people of Assam have high hopes from this exercise.

Reiterating the government’s commitment for providing land patta to 30,000 landless indigenous people of the State, Sonowal asked the DCs to immediately conduct a survey to identify the background of the encroachers and carry out eviction drives with caution.

Stating that the government is actively working on a project called ‘Discovery of Assam’, the Chief Minister further directed the DCs to tap resources like human, natural, cultural and communication, etc., available in their respective districts.

Sonowal also asked the DCs to identify the issues and concerns that create law and order situation and submit a report to the government highlighting the aspirations of specific communities with suggestions.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is working for inclusive development and it is the responsibility of the deputy commissioners to ensure that all schemes

implemented in their districts must encompass all people.

He also asked the DCs to bring about a reform in the Social Welfare Department stating that it has received a beating in recent times due to mismanagement and lack of motivation of the employees. He directed the DCs to conduct motivational workshop with all functionaries of the department.

Sonowal instructed the DCs to strictly monitor the repairing of roads and embankments on a priority basis for expeditious implementation. He also urged them to devise a mechanism to ensure completion of over three lakh houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana in the State.

Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia and other senior officers of the government were also present in the conference.