The journey of girls’ education in North Lakhimpur began more than 100 years ago. At the initiative of Bisheshwar Changkakoti, the sojourn began with Lilaboti Bordoloi and her husband Anantaram Bordoloi as teachers, and the first girls’ primary school started functioning in 1913. It was a period when most parts of Assam were oblivious of girls’ education. North Lakhimpur broke the shackles. Later on Mujibon Nesa, Jayanti Hazarika, Goneswari Gogoi and Fazaltun Nesa (known more as Togor Baidew) took up the reins of running the school. The expedition to reach the pinnacle continued.

This primary school was subsequently upgraded to Middle English (ME) School. Advocate Yusuf Ali Hazarika acted as the Head Master and taught English. In 1938-39, three girls passed ME as the first batch students and Golap Chandra Goswami was the Head Master.

In the absence of a girls’ high school not only in North Lakhimpur but all over the north bank of the Brahmaputra, the aspirations for girls’ higher education ended there. The girls and parents faced many constraints in travelling, accommodation and finance in pursuing higher education in towns like Dibrugarh, Jorhat or Guwahati. Guardians who dared and ventured to send their daughters outside for higher education were the visionaries of a girls’ high school at North Lakhimpur. The concept of a girls’ high school was so close to their heart that they had no time to wait for Government patronisation. Their obsession took physical shape in August, 1939 when North Lakhimpur Girls’ High School formally began with Rohiteswar Dutta Saikia as the first Head Master. In 1943, the first batch of four girls from this school appeared in matriculation examination from Calcutta University. But the school was closed temporarily during the final thrust of the freedom movement in 1942. Head Master Dutta Saikia arranged a makeshift classroom in a shop owned by Mihir Lal Baruah after it closed in the evenings. The four girls came to attend classes with kerosene lanterns in their hands. Such was their plight and zeal to overcome it. They passed the matriculation in first and second divisions with letter marks in different subjects. Their success in the matriculation decided the future course of this nascent school and it never looked back.

In course of time, the alumni of the school became the teachers of their alma mater. In the whole process of conceptualising to materialising the North Lakhimpur Girls’ High School a reality, the wisdom, endeavour and sacrifices of so many persons cannot be measured by any means or words. In 1943 at the initiative of the Inspectress of Girls’ Schools, Assam, Mrs Bassie Laise nee Thomas, the Girls ME school was merged with the North Lakhimpur Girls’ High School and made it a full-fledged high school.

A remarkable feature of the school was that the mission of the governing body was to improve the infrastructure and facilitate the educational activities, leaving the academic part to the discretion of the Head Mistress. In the formative years, the focus of the governing body to appoint the alumni as teachers reinforced the academic foundation of the school.

The great earthquake of 1950 ravaged the school building to the ground. But like the phoenix it rose from the rumbles and is standing where it is today. The sponsors for reconstruction of the school will be always remembered by time for their magnanimity.

With the passage of time, the North Lakhimpur Girls’ High School became a Higher Secondary School in 1995 and continued to script its own history wearing its own aura and carrying the legacy of a successful 75 years. The celebration of platinum jubilee will come to an end on January 10-12, 2017. But the saga will continue.