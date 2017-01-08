The sudden visit brought to light the sorry state of affairs there, with half of the staff being absent and filed lying scattered around tables. The BTC chief also checked the attendance registers and brought the same to the secretariat for necessary legal action.

Talking to mediapersons at the Bodoland Guest House here soon after the surprise visit, Mohilary said that legal action would be taken against the officers and employees who were found missing during working hours today, that too without submitting leave application. He also announced that biometric attendance machines would be installed in all the offices in Kokrajhar within this month to check work culture. Negative work culture has taken a heavy toll on all-round development in the entire region, he said.

He also said that stern action would be taken against the Junior Engineers of DRDA, Industry, Irrigation, PWD, etc. departments who indulge in corrupt practices. I have a lot of complaints against almost all the JEs of different departments under the BTC. If they do not change their mindset, then the corrupt JEs would face serious punitive action in the coming days, Hagrama warned.