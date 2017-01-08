A preparation committee for this purpose with Basistha Dev Sarma Burha Satriya of the Satra as president, Nabajit Das Deka Satriya of the Satra as working president and Mahananda Pathak of the Satra Management Committee as secretary has since been constituted.

A release issued by Mahananda Pathak informed that the almanac will be published before the forthcoming Doul Utsav. He stated that efforts are under way not only to incorporate all the functions and rituals of all the satras and thaans within the district, but also beyond.

Besides, the committee has solicited photographs of religious institutions from experienced photographers with minimum 300 DPI with 5 MB specification, which may be addressed to the secretary of the preparation committee, Barpeta Satra on or before January 31 next.