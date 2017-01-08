The deprived workers vented their agony before the media and flayed the APOL authority for its lackadaisical attitude over non-release of their monthly salaries despite assurance given to the former by the later.

“We were assured about release our last five months’ salaries by December 31 last, but in vain. With Magh Bihu approaching, the authority continues to lend a deaf ear to our sufferings and pains,” lamented office-bearers of the APOL workers’ union. It sought prompt intervention of the concerned State Government department to expedite necessary action for release of their pending salaries at the earliest.

Following closing down of the weaving and processing units of the APOL mill for the last 13 years, presently only the spinning section is functional, where nearly 700 workers are rendering regular service.