In a meeting held this afternoon, a large number of citizens expressed deep concern over the ongoing controversy regarding the principal secretary and sought an end to the impasse created by the alleged non-compliance of the former to public opinion. The meeting through a number of resolutions urged upon the Government not to release any funds to the Asam Sahitya Sabha till such time the present controversial principàl secretary continues to hold on to his post.

Through another resolution, the meeting stressed on organising a State-level convention of Asam Sahitya Sabha workers,writers and ex- office bearers in Sivasagar to sort out the issues for rejuvenating and reorganising the Sabha prior to holding the centenary session.

Gajen Rajkonwar, vice president of the Zilla Parishad, Muhi Borua, district secretary of All India Trade Union Congress and Hemanta Changmai, president of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad said that Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi should be demoted from the post of principal secretary owning moral responsibility for the present impasse. Partha P Bora, Rajan Bharali, Madhov Das, Dibakar Sensuwa, Ansaruddin Borah and Somesh Deka, president of Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association, besides Manoj Borthakur said that Sivasagar should once again set an example by showing Asam Sahitya Sabha the right direction.

However, Dr Upen Gogoi said that Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi has been holding on to power by virtue of the Asam Sahitya Sabha guidelines, and can be challenged only on that front.