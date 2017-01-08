2 held with arms in Bongaigaon

Correspondent

BONGAIGAON, Jan 7 - Police with the help of Army nabbed two youths along with two hand-made pistols and six rounds of bullets from Bidyapur area in Bongaigaon district last night. The arrested duo have been identified as Anowar Hussain and Yusuf Ali, residents of Basugaon in Chirang district. According to police, the youths had come to Bidyapur area last night to sell the arms to a person whose identity was yet to be ascertained. They duo had reportedly procured the arms during ethnic clashes in 2012 for their own security, police said. Police is investigating other angles of the case.