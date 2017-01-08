“The feelings are so good, I’m just so happy that I won my first title. This match today was really hard for me, I think I didn’t show my best, but anyway I played quite well to win the title,” said the unseeded Siniakova, the youngest in the tournament, who will celebrate her 21st birthday on May 10, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fifth game of the opening set became the turning point of the final, where Siniakova rallied from being 0-40 down to score six points in a row and keep her own game. She broke Riske in the following one and held her game again for a 4-2 lead before rushing forward in a hurry to collect the set 6-3.

“She was the better player today for sure, so she deserves the title. It was a learning experience for me. I’m very pleased with my week however, even though I lost today, I look forward to my next tournament,” said Riske. – IANS