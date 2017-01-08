All the goals were scored in the first half with Kerala captain Usman netting the first goal at the third minute of play, followed by Shahal Abdul Samad at the 24th min and Lijo S at the 30th minute.

In the second half Kerala missed a chance to increase their ally as Joby Justin failed to convert a penalty shot into goal at the 74th minute. Earlier in the first match, Karnataka defeated Pondicherry with a similar margin (3-0) with the help of a brace by Anto Xavior. Anto Xavior (13th and 50th min) and Amoush (23rd) scored for the winners.

Karnataka led 2-0 during the half time. Tamil Nadu will play against Telangana and Services takes on Lakshadweep in tomorrow’s group ‘B’ matches. – PTI