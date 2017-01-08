National sub jr soccer

ANN Service

BOKAKHAT, Jan 7 - Meghalaya defeated Tripura by a margin of 4-1 goal in the on going National Sub Junior Football Tournament (NE region) held here at Bokakhat Stadium here today. Badanleng Rapsang scored two goals while Fragrant Mailang and Benjamin Diengdoh netted one each in favour of Meghalaya while Rubar Jamatia of Tripura scored the solitary goal. Assam will play against Meghalaya on January 9 in the group league match. Earlier On January 5 Assam defeated Tripura 2-1 in the inaugural encounter. The tournament has been organised by the Golaghat District Sports Association under the aegis of the Assam Football Association.