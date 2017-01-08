Kaliyani Open finals today



GUWAHATI, Jan 7 - The final line-up in the 10th Kaliyani Open All Assam Ranking Tennis Tournament has been drawn today as almost all the seeded players cruised into the finals in different categories. All the finals of the championship will be played tomorrow at the NRL Township, Numaligarh tomorrow, stated a press release. Today’s semifinal results: (Boys’ U-12) Andy Thaosen bt Jigyasman Hazarika (6-1, 6-0), Manan Nath bt Adhiraj Krishna Bhuyan (6-2, 6-0). (Boys’ U-14) Jeet Dutta bt Siddhant P Dutta (6-3, 3-6, 6-3), Debanga P Hazarika bt Anurag Konwar (6-2, 6-3). (Boys’ U-18) Satyam Goswami bt Arnab P Das (6-2, 6-2) Rishav Brahma bt Hrykpb Borah (6-3, 6-4). (Girls’ U-14) Harshita Borah bt Nishtha R Borphukan (6-3, 7-5), Justina Borgohain bt Pratiksha Saikia (2-6, 7-6, 6-0). (Girls’ U-18) Harshita Borah bt Baishali B Bora (6-1, 4-6, 6-0), Debangana Borkataki bt Pratiksha Saikia (6-1, 6-1). (Boys’ U-14 doubles) Jeet Dutta/Sahir Farhaz bt Andy Thaosen/Udbhas Kr Gogoi (6-1, 6-2), Anurag Konwar/Tushar Paul bt Raktim Gogoi/Sidddhant P Dutta (6-3, 6-2). (Girls U-18 doubles) Debangana Barkataki/Baishali B Borah bt Shakshi Baruah/Justina Borgohain (6-3, 6-4), Harshita Borah/Pratiksha Saikia bt Nishtha Rani Borphukan/Aayushree J Sarma (6-0, 6-1).