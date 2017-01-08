

The players of the Baksa Bisons team pose for photograph with the champions trophy in Kokrajhar on Saturday. The players of the Baksa Bisons team pose for photograph with the champions trophy in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The final match was event of rare sporting frenzy and nail biting moments, which started with the unveiling of the championship trophy.

The event was also witnessed the performance by cultural group of Kokrajhar, dance by Sony TV’s one of the super dancer finalists Masoom Narzary and band display by the Army. During the event, the Indian Army also organized a weapon display and medical camp.

BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari presented the champions trophy and a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the winners team while Maj Gen Ravi Prasad, VSM, Officiating GOC, Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army handed over the runner-up trophy along with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Maj Gen Rajeev Sirohi, VSM, GOC, Red Horns Division presented the third prize Rs. Fifty thousand to Kokrajhar Binco Sporting Club.

Sri Hemanta Narzary, Principal Secretary, Govt of Assam, Dr LR Bishnoi IGP, BTAD and ADGP (Railway) among others attended the prize distribution ceremony.