Agartala book fair to begin on Feb 11



AGARTALA, Jan 7 - Agartala Book Fair will be inaugurated on February 11 by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. Prominent writer of neighbouring Bangladesh, Abul Memon would grace the Fair as honoured guest, State Culture and Information Minister Bhanulal Saha told reporters. Publishers from Bangladesh, Kolkata, Delhi and Guwahati and all publishers of the State would participate in the Fair. He said, like previous years, seminars, cultural programmes and assembly of poets would be organised by the steering committee of the Fair. – PTI