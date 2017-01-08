Newmai News
AIZAWL, Jan 7 - New currency notes worth Rs 132.50 crore have arrived in Aizawl on Friday. It was the first consignment of new currency notes to arrive in Mizoram in the new year.
Officials of State Bank of India said that new currency of Rs 2000 worth Rs 80 crore, Rs 500 note worth Rs 45 crore, Rs 100 note worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 note worth Rs 5.50 crore arrived in the consignment. With this, Mizoram has received seven consignments of new currency since demonitisation on November 8 last year.
During last year Mizoram received consignment of new currency notes worth Rs 1,239 crore and with the new consignment the State has received a total of Rs 1371.50 crore of new currency notes so far.