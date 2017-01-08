Officials of State Bank of India said that new currency of Rs 2000 worth Rs 80 crore, Rs 500 note worth Rs 45 crore, Rs 100 note worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 note worth Rs 5.50 crore arrived in the consignment. With this, Mizoram has received seven consignments of new currency since demonitisation on November 8 last year.

During last year Mizoram received consignment of new currency notes worth Rs 1,239 crore and with the new consignment the State has received a total of Rs 1371.50 crore of new currency notes so far.