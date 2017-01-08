NGO imposes Kohima bandh

Newmai News

KOHIMA, Jan 7 - The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) has announced a total bandh today from 7 am to 3.30 pm in Kohima, Medziphema and Chumukedima municipalities. According to AYO, the bandh has been imposed so as to avoid any unfortunate event on the final day of filing of nominations to the municipal elections. “Upholding the majority of the Naga public view and sentiment, and also reiterating the resolution of APO, any person/persons attempting to file nomination shall be ostracised as outcast from society by way of excommunication”, the AYO said.