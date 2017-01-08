



Earlier, a condolence service was held at his residence at Majorkhul here. Prof Gangmumei, who was the founder president of erstwhile Federal Party of Manipur, died from a terminal illness at the age of 77 on Thursday.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, former CM Radhabinod Koijam, former MLA M Bhorot and NEC secretary Ram Muivah were among the hundreds of people who came to bid farewell to Prof Gangmumei. He is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter.

Union DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has condoled the passing away of Prof Gangmumei Kamei. A condolence meeting in his honour was held at NEC Secretariat in Shillong. In his condolence message, Dr Singh said that Prof Gangmumei Kamei’s contribution to the Northeastern region will always be remembered.