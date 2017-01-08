

The new RLI being established by Directorate General, Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute (DGFASLI) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment would have its jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

This would be the sixth Labour Institute while other five Institutes are located at Mumbai, Chennai, Kanpur, Kolkata and Faridabad. RLI, Shillong’s objective would be to strengthen the industrial safety and health in the North- eastern States.

The Institute which aims to impart training and consultancy services in the area of occupational safety and health, will run long-term educational courses and professional programmes.

Dattatreya said, without safe, clean environment as well as a healthy working condition, social justice and economic growth cannot be achieved. “Safe and healthy working environment is a fundamental human right,” the Minister said.

Expressing hope that RLI, Shillong would be a new milestone, he said, the new Institute would help in strengthening the “safety and health movement in the Northeastern region by creating more and more skilled manpower.”

Dattatreya, moreover, said the Central Government is committed to the growth and overall development of the region by way of setting up of industries, which will boost the employment opportunities for the local populace.

The Institute will be equipped with modern classrooms, a library-cum-information centre and a webinar centre. The construction of the Institute building has been entrusted to CPWD, Shillong at a cost of Rs 17.40 crore.

RLI, Shillong will have industrial safety, industrial hygiene, industrial medicine, industrial physiology, ergonomics, major hazard control and chemical safety and health and environment exhibition centre divisions.

The land for the Institute has been made available by Government of Meghalaya. It is expected to function by 2020.