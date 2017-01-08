



The political resolution passed and adopted by the National Executive meeting held on January 6 and 7, said: “The year (2016) has ended on another happy note with 33 MLAs from PPA in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Chief Minister, opting to join BJP. The National Executive welcomes the new BJP Chief Minister Pema Khandu into the BJP parivar.”

On the first day of the two-day meet, BJP national president Amit Shah officially welcomed Khandu and his team of legislators from PPA into the party fold.

While extending support and cooperation from the National Executive in strengthening the party in the State as well as in the overall growth of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah expressed confidence on Khandu’s leadership to lead the party and the State from the front.

The Chief Minister along with 32 other legislators had on December 31 defected from the regional party PPA to join BJP after Khandu and 10 other MLAs were suspended for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The BJP noted that 2016 has been a very successful year. In the electoral arena, the year began with the BJP entering the North East with a bang by winning Assam Assembly elections with two-thirds majority in alliance with its partners. At the year-end, Arunachal Pradesh became the 10th State to be ruled by BJP.

Members at the meet gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “unprecedented” cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation “success”. The national executive also praised the armed forces and came down heavily on Pakistan.

The party on the second day also adopted an economic resolution hailing the government’s demonetisation move. PM Modi also addressed the party workers today.