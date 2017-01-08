To commemorate the occasion, the GNRC Hospitals honoured four noted personalities of Assam, including senior journalist and former editor of Dainik Asam DN Chakravartty, noted litterateur and consulting editor of Niyomia Barta Homen Borgohain, senior journalist and writer Dhirendra Nath Bezboruah and veteran journalist and editor of Dainik Asam Radhika Mohan Bhagawati.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD of GNRC Dr Nomal Chandra Borah said, “It is our honour to recognise these icons and express our gratitude to them for their significant contributions to the society. As a token of gratitude for their contributions to the society, the GNRC will take care of their healthcare expenses for their lifetime.”