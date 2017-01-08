Models walked the ramp wearing traditional Assam silk and Benarasi silk. Designed and choreographed by Prasantt Ghosh (who has been involved in doing khadi design and fashion shows for more than a decade) along with Moonme Baruah and Kanchan Sabarwal, the fashion show covered all aspects of khadi.

The khadi fashion parade was inaugurated by AP Modak, State Director KVIC, Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Modak said khadi is very comfortable for all occasions and is chosen by all sections of people nowadays.

Organised by the Uttar Purvanchal Khadi Gramodyog Maha Sangha, the exhibition at Rukmininagar Bihu Field, Housing Complex, Survey, has been going on from December 28 and will conclude on January 11, a press release said.

Among the models in action at the show were Indrani Sarma, Divya Rasmi Devi, Punam Das, Jia Sarma, Tina Das, Puja Das, Suvam Das, Chandan Das and Kripesh. Singer Abhijit Ghosh and a dance group also performed in between the rounds. The entire show was managed by Kreative People.

Beautiful khadi products from all over the country are on display at the fair. These include sarees, balucharis from West Bengal, sambalpuris from Odisha and pochampuris from Andhra Pradesh. The number of stalls is around 50. Traditional medicine stalls from Maharashtra and Assam’s world class cane and bamboo furniture are also on display at the fair.

The whole exhibition is sponsored by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Ministry of MSME, Govt of India), Guwahati.