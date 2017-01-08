The Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Rihon Daimari has issued directives to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF), Assam State Agriculture Marketing Board (ASAMB) to procure the State’s local produce from the farmers at government rates so that the same can subsequently be distributed to the consumers through PDS.

The Minister has also laid stress on increasing the consumption of locally produced rice instead of importing it, so that farmers can benefit.

The department has directed FCI, NAFED, NCCF and ASAMB to collect paddy from the notified Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) set up in different districts. Daimari informed that an amount of Rs 4 crore has already been granted to ASAMB as loan by the department for procurement of paddy like previous years, and, as per requirement, more fund will be provided in future.

The total targets of paddy procurement by the FCI, ASAMB, NAFED and National Federation of Farmer’s Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd (NACOF) through the notified PCCs are 62,000 MT, 31,900 MT, 20,000 MT and 20,000 MT respectively.

The revenue district-wise list of PPCs for FCI are: Hojai, Morigaon and Roha (under Hojai revenue district); Dokmoka (under Karbi Anglong); Dhing, Nagaon and Dimoruguri (under Nagaon); Dhekiajuli and Thelamara (under Sonitpur); Kaligaon (under Udalguri); Kharupetia and Dhula (under Darrang); Changsari (under Kamrup Rural); Banekuchi and Tihu (under Nalbari); FSD, Golaghat PVT and ASWC, Golaghat (under Golaghat); Chinnamara and Dergaon (under Jorhat); Sivasagar (under Sivasagar); Narayanpur, North Lakhimpur and Laluk (under Lakhimpur); Dhemaji and Gogamukh (under Dhemaji); Ramnagar (under Cachar); Lalabazar (under Hailakandi); Nilambazar (under Karimganj); Haflong (under Dima Hasao); Chaulkhowa (under Dibrugarh); Tinsukia (under Tinsukia); Jogighopa (under Bongaigaon); Sorbhog (under Barpeta); Goalpara (under Goalpara); Gossaigaon (under Kokrajhar) and Balajan (under Dhubri Revenue District).

The revenue district-wise list of Paddy Procurement Centres for Assam State Agriculture Marketing Board (ASAMB) are: Pathsala, under Barpeta revenue district; Kharupetia and Sipajhar under Darrang; Kalaigaon under Udalguri; Gogamukh and Silapathar under Dhemaji; Gauripur under Dhubri; Matia and Krishnai under Goalpara; Furkating and Sarupathar under Golaghat; Borhola and Madhopur under Jorhat; Pacharia (Singimari), Uparhali and Boko under Kamrup; Maloibari, under Kamrup Metro; Joima under Kokrajhar; Simaluguri, Bongalmara and North Lakhimpur under Lakhimpur; Kushtoli, Jagibhakat Gaon and Oujari (Dalbari) under Morigaon; Dhing, Roha, Kampur, Nilbagan, Lanka, Dabaka and Hojai under Nagaon; Kumarikata, Banekuchi, Singra and Solmara under Nalbari; Amguri and Moran under Sivasagar; Dhekiajuli, Barchala and Gohpur under Sonitpur and Makum under Tinsukia Revenue District.

The revenue district-wise list of PPCs for National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd are: Devsthan and Kampur under Nagaon rvenue district; Telebasti and Golaghatiabasti under Hojai; Howraghat under Karbi Anglong; Mayong under Morigaon; Udalguri under Udalguri and Doomnichuki under Darrang revenue district.

The revenue district-wise list of Paddy Procurement Centres for National Federation of Farmer’s Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd are: Sonai and Lakhipur under Cachar revenue district; Katlichera under Hailakandi; Jamunamukh under Hojai; Udalguri, Tangla and Rowta under Udalguri; Kumrikatta and Musalpur under Baksa; Goroimari, Bijaynagar and Chaygaon under Kamrup Rural; Khetri under Kamrup Metro; Agomoni under Dhubri; Bogoribari under Kokrajhar; Bohori under Barpeta; and Gormur and Jengraimukh under Majuli revenue district, stated an official release issued here today.