In a statement issued here, the joint secretary of the Parishad, Sahnur Ali said that at a time when implementation of the Assam Accord should be a priority of the Government of India, the ground being prepared to allow Hindu Bangladeshis to get settled in Assam is a matter of great concern.

“Apart from harming the interests of the State, this religion-based politics would greatly damage the country’s reputation as the largest secular democracy of the world,” the statement added.

Asking both the Union and the State governments to stick to the cut-off date as mentioned in the Assam Accord, the organisation said that any Hindu or Muslim entering Assam after March 24, 1971 should be identified and expelled.

It also took a resolution to start a democratic movement against the proposed amendments in the days to come.