In a press statement issued here, AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar said the Parishad would be more aggressive this year to ensure that the demands are properly discussed both in Delhi and Dispur to act accordingly.

“Never will we budge an inch from our decade-old demands under any circumstances. We have fought in 2016 outlining the three demands and we would not halt in 2017 and instead we will intensify the struggle to mount more pressure on Dispur and Delhi.” Strongly advocating full autonomy in Assam, Talukdar said that once autonomy is put in place, sustainable development would start percolating benefits to the State and its people.

“Since inception, we have been demanding full autonomy to help us grow on all fronts. We are fully prepared to negotiate with the government. The Centre and the State government are, however, not bothered. We won’t allow the major demand to be a thing of the past,” said the AJYCP president.

He observed that dual citizenship and Inner Line Permit are the need of the hour for the people of the State.