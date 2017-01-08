The aim of the exercise is to harness the strengths and capabilities of the local community and NGOs to meet any hypothetical urban catastrophe in Guwahati, said an official statement. “Guwahati is the most important and dense urban centre of North East India. Guwahati city is located in Zone V, that is, the most seismically active region of the country. Lack of adequate open spaces and high density of urban population will make response very challenging in case of any major disaster in the city,” it said.

The statement added that elected representatives of various municipal wards of Guwahati are among the important stakeholders of the entire exercise and ASDMA and DDMA had held a meeting with the Mayor and other elected representatives in this regard earlier this week.

“The proposed plan was shared with them for successful conduct of the exercise in their municipal wards concerned and their cooperation was sought in making it a success. The ward councillors are providing full support and cooperation in making the programme a great success. For effective implementation of the programme, all the wards of Guwahati have been divided into three zones – Central, Eastern and Western zones. Three composite teams of NDRF, SDRF, fire and civil defence have also been constituted to conduct three table top exercises and three mock drills in the three zones,” it said.