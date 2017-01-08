The programme was organised jointly by United NGOs Mission Manipur, Women Action for development, North East Dialogue Forum, Women Empowerment for Justice, Youth Forum for Protection of Human Rights, Centre for Social Development, etc.

The programme was chaired by former Professor and Dean, School of Social Science, Manipur University, Ksh Bimola. Around 300 participants participated in the programme including youth, Meirapaibi and women leaders from different ethnic groups.

The women leaders discussed the current issues of Manipur, mainly the economic blockade. The speakers highlighted the need of a joint committee or forum especially of women to bring a change.

The speakers highlighted the impact on women and children due to the ongoing blockade and the conflict in the State. They also appealed to all political parties and civil societies to resolve the conflict once and for all.