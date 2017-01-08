Commercial activities at border town Moreh under Tengnoupal district came to a halt. The commercial town bordering Myanmar wore a deserted look.

There was no movement of vehicles on Imphal-Moreh road, a section of National Highway 2 which falls under the twin districts, during the bandh that started from midnight of January 6. The bandh was largely peaceful on its first day and near total.

KNLF is alleged to have carried out the January 1 gun attack on KSO Gunpi Block president Jangkholam Guite and another leader of the student body named Jamchinthang Manchong at Phouchakhai. The student body has called the bandh in protest over government’s inability to book the culprits involved in the attack.

Taking serious note of the incident, KSO alleged that the government has let loose KNLF cadres who have been allowed to venture outside their designated camps to commit crimes against innocent civilians.