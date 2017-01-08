Highly placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that a senior Indian Forest Service officer deposited more than Rs 4.20crore in his three bank accounts within a span of three financial years. The fact came to light during routine checking by the Income Tax Department of accounts which recorded high deposits.

As the officer did not pay tax for the amount and was much more than his known sources of income, the Income Tax Department has started a probe. During the course of investigations, the officer reportedly claimed that it was his agriculture income. But as his claim was not satisfactory, the matter was referred to the Government of India.

On the other hand, income tax assessment of the amount is also on and the officer may have to pay the income tax on the deposited amount.

Sources said that after the issue came to light, the Central Vigilance Commission has written to the State Chief Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, calling for a thorough probe against the officer.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of the Assam Police is preparing to start the probe as directed by the Central Vigilance Commission and police sources said that the probe would start within the next few days.