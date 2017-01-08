

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. – UNI

In wide-ranging talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, while agreeing to deepen the ties, called for tough global action against terror networks and states harbouring them stressing that there should not be any double standards in combating terrorism.

Modi said he and Costa discussed the need for the global community to take strong and urgent action against the rapidly growing and widely spreading threats of violence and terror. – PTI