While the session will begin with the President’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, the same day the pre- budget economic survey will be tabled. The practice of separate railway budget presentation is being scrapped from this year. The railway estimates will be part of the Union Budget.

The announcement comes even as opposition parties have raised objections to the presentation of the budget on February 1 before Assembly polls in five states on the ground that it will tilt the balance in government’s favour because it can woo voters with sops.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, BSP and SP, have petitioned the Election Commission, which has asked the Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha to give the government’s response. The Cabinet Secretary has been asked to respond by January 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi has written to the Cabinet Secretary who is likely to consult the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry before framing his response on the government’s plans to advance the budget presentation to February 1, sources said.

The poll panel had yesterday forwarded a letter of the opposition parties asking the government to postpone the presentation of the budget to at least till March 8, when the last of the votes will be cast for the polls to UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recently recommended that the Budget Session will commence on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal.

“When the opposition had objected in 2012 during the Assembly polls to these five states, the Congress had accepted their stand and postponed presentation of the Union Budget from February 28 to March 16. We want that there should be no presentation of the budget till the elections are over,” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said after meeting EC on January 5.

Azad said electoral laws make it clear that the ruling party should have no advantage during elections and both the opposition and the ruling side should be on an equal footing. He said the budget on February 1 will tilt the balance in favour of the BJP as it would use the exercise to influence voters by doling out sops. – PTI